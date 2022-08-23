Meghan Markle wears £39 outfit in new podcast cover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday afternoon, the Duchess of Sussex launched her new podcast, named Archetypes, with the world on Spotify.

On the cover of the title, Meghan looked stunning in the accompanying portrait, which was presented in black and white. It featured the former Suits star sporting a neutral face of immaculate makeup and her famous raven mane styled in a sleek and straight style, with major gloss. Beautiful!

Shunning extravagant, eye-catching outfits, the mother-of-two looked relaxed and laid-back, wearing a simple white vest top. Prince Harry's wife has long been a fan of the casual style; she often pairs the clothing staple underneath her favourite separates, as it's ideal for layering and is totally fuss-free.

We think it may be the 'Fine-rib favorite tank' by J.Crew she has worn before, after all, the royal loves the US-based high street label. It's sadly a past-season buy, but we've found a similar item from the brand - keep scrolling for details.

The first episode of her podcast was called The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams.

Perfect-fit shelf-bra tank top, £39, J.Crew

The official, accompanying description read: "Meghan talks to the one and only Serena Williams about the double standard women face when they are labelled "ambitious" and the ripple effects this has on other aspects of their lives.

White Ribbed Scoop Neck Vest, £7.99, New Look

"This groundbreaking premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace."

The launch comes nearly two years after Archewell Audio's partnership with Spotify was first announced and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their first episode, a Holiday Special featuring guests such as Elton John and James Corden. Even the couple's son, Archie Harrison, made an adorable appearance.

