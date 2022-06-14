Kate Middleton is a vision of beauty in angelic white dress for poignant occasion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

READ: Kate Middleton rocks glam dress - and wait 'til you see her £810 high heels

Ahead of the service, Prince William and Kate privately met with survivors of the fire and those who lost loved ones. The event was organised by Grenfell United and the service took place at the foot of Grenfell Tower. It consisted of prayers, readings and choir performances.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Looking as lovely as ever, Duchess Kate wore a respectful outfit which consisted of her favourite 'White Flippy Wiggle' dress by Suzannah London and a pair of Alessandra Rich black and white contrast shoes, and she added a simple canvas clutch bag. The mother-of-three wore her hair in her signature loosely waved style and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

The royal-favourite fashion label describes the inspiration behind Kate's dress as deriving from: "a late 1940’s Wiggle Dress, which we have re-cut to have it skim over the bodice with a fluid gentle soft movement throughout the skirt, from the hips to the hemline."

Duchess Kate chose to recycle a favourite old dress for the poignant occasion

It's been in the Duchess' closet for at least three years, first spotted when she wore it to Wimbledon in 2019. Her exact dress has long sold out, but if you're loving the timeless versatility of her summer frock, we love these high street lookalikes.

Mariah Linen Midi Dress, £178, Reiss

SHOP NOW

Linen Shirt Dress, £119.20, Karen Millen

GET THE LOOK: Alessandra Rich shoes, £540, Farfetch

SHOP SIMILAR: Cubic black and white shoes, £85, Dune London

At the end of the service, the royal couple took part in the laying of wreaths and flowers to pay tribute to the 72 residents who lost their lives during the fire.

READ: Kate Middleton has started wearing lipliner - did you spot it?

Formed in the days after the fire by a group of survivors and the bereaved, Grenfell United work to provide pastoral care for those affected and advocate for families to ensure that such a tragic event is not repeated.

The Duchess first wore the dress in 2019

The organisation previously held memorial services outside the Tower site in 2018 and 2019 and facilitated individual visits to the site for the bereaved and survivors during the pandemic to lay flowers and take time to pay their respects.

MORE: 5 times Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton proved they're soul sisters

Prince William previously accompanied Her Majesty The Queen to meet those affected by the fire in June 2017, including local residents, members of the community and emergency responders. The Duke and Kate most recently met Grenfell survivors during a visit to mark the launch of the National Emergencies Trust, of which The Duke is Patron, in November 2019.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.