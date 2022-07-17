The heartfelt meaning behind Kate Middleton's iconic green dress She always looks stunning

The Duchess of Cambridge has often been seen in Vampire's Wife dresses, including for her official portrait with Prince William, which was unveiled last month and depicted her in a beautiful shimmering green dress from the brand.

Princess Beatrice has also been snapped in the same style – and we can't blame her. What the royal pair may not realise, however, is where the name comes from.

Designer Susie Cave is married to musician Nick Cave and as the brand's website reveals, the name is the designer's tribute to her husband, as Vampire's Wife is the name of Nick's abandoned book – how sweet!

Susie has an impressive fashion pedigree, as she used to be a model and a muse for iconic British designers Vivienne Westwood, Bella Freud and Philip Treacy.

The dress Kate sported in the beautiful portrait, which was unveiled at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum, was an iridescent forest green dress featuring mid-length sleeves with a subtle ruffle trim, a rounded neckline, a ruffled skirt and an all-over metallic sheen.

The Cambridges viewing their portrait

It had previously worn by the stylish royal during a trip to Ireland in 2020. The Duchess, 40, accessorised with a pair of diamond-encrusted pearl drop earrings and a matching pearl brooch on the right-hand side of her gorgeous dress.

The incredible artwork, which is the first official joint portrait of the Cambridges, was created by award-winning British artist Jamie Corethwas.

Kate previously wore the dress in Ireland

Speaking about the portrait, he said: "It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified."

At Wimbledon last week, Princess Beatrice delighted royal watchers as she modelled a shorter Vampire's Wife dress with a pink and white floral print.

