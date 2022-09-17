Princess Beatrice dons signature headwear for sombre vigil

Princess Beatrice was joined by her sister Princess Eugenie and husband Edouardo Mapelli Mozzi to attend an emotional family vigil at Westminster Hall. For the evening event, the royal sported her go-to headpiece – pairing it with a divine designer coat.

The mother-of-one slipped on a beautiful black coat crafted by Red Valentino. It boasted a midnight hue, long sleeves, a classic collar, a belted waist and large gold button-down detailing. She previously wore the coat to Prince Philip's funeral back in April 2021.

Princess Beatrice wore her auburn locks down loose with a side parting and held in place by her signature thick headband. In terms of makeup, the royal opted for a glossy rosy lip, a defined brow and a touch of bronzed contouring that highlighted her cheekbones.

For the occasion, she forwent the jewellery, letting her Valentino outerwear speak for itself.

Princess Beatrice was accompanied by her husband and younger sister

The royal family stood together in Westminster Hall for ten minutes as they guarded Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Friday evening. King Charles III stood at the head of the late Queen's coffin, Prince Andrew at the foot, and Princess Anne and Prince Edward on either side. The royal men wore military uniform, while the Princess Royal performed the solemn moment in royals and blues.

Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Countess of Wessex was present to support husband Prince Edward.

The royal is a big fan of chunky headbands

Also present were Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall along with their daughters Mia and Lena, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Lady Ogilvy.

Lucky members of the public got to observe the poignant moment as they filed past to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

The late Queen has been lying in state since Wednesday and thousands of members of the public have headed to London in order to pass the coffin, waiting in a queue for hours.

