Princess Beatrice is the picture of composure in statement headpiece for emotional outing

Princess Beatrice walked alongside her family behind the Queen's coffin which was taken on a procession through central London today to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state. The mother-of-one held her composure as she stepped out in all black, in accordance with royal funeral tradition.

Princess Beatrice looked sophisticated in a ruffle-trim number and a statement chunky velvet headband featuring dramatic bow detailing. She wore her auburn locks down loose and gently curled in her go-to silky style and accessorised with a modest selection of gold bracelets.

In terms of makeup, she opted for a natural beauty palette, consisting of a velvety skin tone, a touch of blush and a flutter of black mascara.

To complete her ebony look, she slipped on a curated selection of gold rings. Her sister Princess Eugenie looked smart beside her, wearing a traditional mourning veil fastened to a chunky headband.

Princess Beatrice wore a statement headband for the event

The procession left the palace at 2.22pm and arrived at Westminster Hall at 3pm. A service lasting around 20 minutes, which was be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, followed.

Mourners joined the queue hours in advance to attend the Queen’s lying in state which begins at 5pm, continuing until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The princess was joined by other members of her family for the sombre occasion

The procession on Wednesday follows emotional scenes on Tuesday evening when the late Queen was brought back to London by plane and taken to Buckingham Palace for the final time.

As the State Hearse carrying the coffin began its journey from Northolt in north west London, people stood silently by the road with some recording the historic moment on their phones.

Princess Beatrice wore her auburn hair down in her signature style

The Queen’s grandchildren were among members of the royal family paying their respects to the late monarch by witnessing her coffin’s arrival at the palace.

The late Queen passed away peacefully at her home in Balmoral aged 96 - making her the longest serving monarch in British history.

