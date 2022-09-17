Sophie Wessex beguiles in designer coat for reflective outing The royal looked lovely in the luxury label

Even during a period of palpable sadness, Sophie Wessex can turn out an elegant look. The mother-of-two joined her family to attend a vigil held at Westminster Hall on Friday evening and looked effortless in a designer outfit.

READ: Who will attend the Queen's funeral - see names

For the sombre occasion, Countess Sophie sported a sleek black coat crafted by Giorgio Armani. Featuring divine tailoring, button-down detailing, a longline cut and a sumptuous black hue, the garment was an apt choice for the event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall take daughters Mia and Lena to see Queen's coffin

The royal wore her sandy blonde hair scraped back into a low bun, which revealed a natural beauty blend. A velvety skin tone, a touch of blush and a gentle flick of mascara looked radiant under the building's moody lighting.

MORE: The Queen's obituary: Her Majesty's extraordinary life of service

The royals stood together in Westminster Hall for 10 minutes as they guarded Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Friday evening. King Charles III stood at the head of the late Queen's coffin, Prince Andrew at the foot, and Princess Anne and Prince Edward on either side. The royal men wore military uniform, while the Princess Royal performed the solemn moment in royals and blues.

Countess Sophie looked beautiful in black

Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Countess of Wessex was present to support husband Prince Edward.

She wore her hair tied back in a pristine bun

Also present were Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall along with their daughters Mia and Lena, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Lady Ogilvy.

The royal was joined by members of her family for the touching event

Lucky members of the public got to observe the poignant moment as they filed past to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

MORE: The Queen of firsts: Her Majesty made a point of embracing brave new frontiers

The late Queen has been lying in state since Wednesday and thousands of members of the public have headed to London in order to pass the coffin, waiting in a queue for hours.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.