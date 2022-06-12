We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex cut a seriously elegant figure on Saturday at the opening of the Royal Windsor Flower Show, proving she's every inch a senior royal with her immaculate fashion sense.

SEE: Sophie Wessex captivates royal fans in seriously head-turning dress - and what a print

Sophie, 57, turned heads in a striking Etro dress. Her fashionable ensemble featured chic ruched sleeves, a figure-flattering drop waistline and stunning exotic floral print in yellow, pink and blue hues. She accessorised with her favourite Sophie Habsburg wicker handbag and Penelope Chilvers tango suede shoes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises in head-to-toe pink gingham power suit

The royal styled her signature blonde hair into a modish half-up, half-down hairstyle, highlighting her pretty pearlescent floral studs and ageless beauty glow.

The wife of Prince Edward kept her other jewellery simple, adorning a simple silver chain with floral pendants and a silver bangle. Divine!

SEE: The Countess of Wessex's post Jubilee dress will make you double take

The Countess of Wessex rocked a bold, exotic print dress

The fashionable mother-of-two never fails to disappoint with her enviable wardrobe. Her penchant for bold prints and statement garments always enchants royal fans whenever she puts her effortless sense of style on display.

Royal fans were quick to comment on Sophie's choice of dress via Instagram fan account @royalfashionpolice. "I love her style. Very royal lady!" commented one fan, as another penned: "She has such an eclectic look!"

READ: Sophie Wessex's surprising new trend that she's obsessed with

WOW: Sophie Wessex's £7.7k Hermès necklace has a serious lookalike - and it's a royal bargain

"Love this Etro dress. Fantastic on Sophie," added a third fan, while a fourth quipped: "Shoes!" adding a string of flame emojis.

If you're looking to recreate the Countess' feminine ensemble, sadly her 'Allover Exotic Floral-print Silk Dress' has been out of stock for a few seasons. Luckily, her £2000 dress has a seriously affordable dupe from Jigsaw, retailing for just £165.

Vivid Floral Tea Dress, £165, Jigsaw

This signature Jigsaw tea dress in a modern vivid floral print would look fabulous at summer garden parties with canvas espadrilles, or rock it with wicker sandals for the ultimate wedding guest attire.

It's not the first time this week Sophie has dazzled us with her sense of style. The royal stepped out on Thursday morning for the Queen's Birthday Parade in Casemates Square in the most stunning Emilia Wickstead dress.

Complete with an elegant square neckline, midi length, structured skirt and silhouette-enhancing drop waistline, the Countess' bold 'Francis Organza' dress is easily one of her most memorable ensembles.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.