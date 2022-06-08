We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward are in Gibraltar on a royal tour and while the Countess has plenty of glamorous dress, she also has some more casual items in her wardrobe.

READ: Why the Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor isn't a Princess

One of which is the T-shirt that Dame Deborah James created in order to raise money for her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK. As she walked around the coast of the island territory, Sophie was spotted sporting the T-shirt, which has 'Rebellious Hope' printed across it. Sophie had the shirt on as she partook in some surfing with some local schoolchildren.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex stuns in pink power suit

Dame Deborah launched the shirts after she entered hospice care due to her own cancer, and 100% of all the profits will be going to Cancer Research UK.

MORE: Sophie Wessex's surprising new trend that she's obsessed with

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie's airplane forced to turn around and head back to UK after 'technical issue'

If you want to show your support for the endeavour, they can be purchased for £15.

Sophie wore the T-shirt from the charity campaigner

Sophie has been stunning us with her fashion during her trip abroad, and earlier on Wednesday as she did a walkabout of the main street, the blonde royal looked truly stunning in a blue and white floral dress, which she accessorised with nude high heels and a nude clutch bag.

SHOP: Sophie Wessex's £7.7k Hermès necklace has a serious lookalike - and it's a royal bargain

MORE: Sophie Wessex's winning blazer proves she queen of the capsule wardrobe

Sophie isn't the first royal to show her support for Dame Deborah, as Prince William awarded her with a Damehood in person last month.

Oversized Fit White T-Shirt, £15.00, In The Style

SHOP NOW

"Prince William actually came to our family house today!! I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood," Deborah shared on social media.

PHOTOS: Prince Charles and Camilla lead royals at the Big Jubilee Lunch

MORE: James Viscount Severn looks so grown up in new photos from Queen's Jubilee concert

"It's quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale - but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease," she added.

"He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden. It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a life time. He's welcome back any time!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.