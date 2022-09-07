Sophie Wessex looks phenomenal in striking pink suit during royal outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sophie Wessex had a busy day with husband Prince Edward as the royal pair headed to Preston in Lancashire to mark the 20th anniversary of it becoming a city.

During the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations back in 2002, Preston earned city status, with it being recognised for its regional significance. As she stepped out of her car, Sophie looked absolutely phenomenal in a muted pink blazer with matching trousers. She also styled out a pair of red heels and carried a white clutch bag with her.

Sophie Wessex stuns royal fans in chic pink power suit

The Countess was greeted with rounds of applause as she exited the car, before heading over to greet some of the crowd that had assembled.

During their visit, the pair visited Preston Market, alongside its green spaces, Avenham and Miller Parks.

Sophie and Edward were also treated to some Indian street food, with the vendor telling @blogpreston how happy he was that the Countess enjoyed the food.

The royals also met with Nick Park, who created the Wallace and Gromit franchise, as they posed on the bronze bench that commemorated the iconic series.

Sophie and Edward spent the day in Preston

Sophie is definitely a fashionable royal, and her gorgeous blazer is selling out fast. The tailored button blazer is currently on sale, costing £89.

The mum-of-two has clearly passed her fashion sense down to her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who looked so elegant as she attended church last month.

Tailored Button Military Blazer, £89.00, Coast

The teen looked flawless as she donned a stunning floral dress and she wore her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style, accessorising with a pair of pretty earrings.

For the trip out, Louise, who will be heading to St Andrews University, was joined by her father, Prince Edward, alongside uncle Prince Charles, and the royal trio all appeared to be in good spirits as they were snapped during their car ride.

