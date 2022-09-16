The Queen's children stand guard over her coffin in emotional moment The Queen is lying in state in Westminster Hall

The Queen's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward have performed a vigil in an emotional moment beside the late monarch's coffin in Westminster Abbey.

READ: Who will attend the Queen's funeral - see names

The royals stood together in Westminster Hall for 10 minutes as they guarded Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Friday evening. Charles stood at the head of the late Queen's coffin, Andrew at the foot, and Anne and Edward on either side. The royal men wore military uniform, while Anne performed the solemn moment in royals and blues.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Flowers, cards and tears: Britons pay tribute to the Queen

Anne was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Countess of Wessex was present to support husband Prince Edward.

Also present were Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall along with their daughters Mia and Lena, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Lady Ogilvy.

Lucky members of the public got to observe the poignant moment as they filed past to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

MORE: Prince William and Princess Kate meet soldiers assisting with Queen's funeral in poignant event

MORE: David Beckham wells up as he passes by the late Queen's coffin

The Queen has been lying in state since Wednesday and thousands of members of the public have headed to London in order to pass the coffin, waiting in a queue for hours.

The four royals had previously stood guard over their mother's coffin when she laid in St Giles' Cathedral on Monday.

While the Queen's four children began their vigil, which lasted for ten minutes between 7.46 to 7.56pm, the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex sat on seats opposite the coffin while the vigil took place as a show of support.

A further vigil is expected to take place on Saturday, with all of the Queen's grandchildren taking part.

Prince William will stand at the head of the coffin and will be joined by brother Prince Harry and cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

READ: Prince Edward & Sophie Wessex break silence following Queen's death with deeply personal statement

MORE: The Queen of firsts: Her Majesty made a point of embracing brave new frontiers

Harry will be permitted to wear his military uniform, which he was not allowed to do during the Queen's procession on Wednesday.

Royal sources have confirmed that the decision to allow Harry to wear his uniform was made by father, Charles.

HELLO! understands that the change in ruling was made without Harry's involvement. The father-of-two had been prepared to obey his grandmother's wishes and wear a suit or uniform of her choice.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.