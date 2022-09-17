Princess Eugenie is a picture of classic beauty in gothic accessory The stylish royal looked stunning

Princess Eugenie supported her sister Princess Beatrice while attending a family vigil at Westminster Hall on Friday evening. The royal looked beautiful beside her family, as they all paid their respects to the late Queen.

MORE: The Queen's obituary: Her Majesty's extraordinary life of service

Princess Eugenie put on a sombre display for the event, looking beguiling in all black. She wore a round neck dress complete with a headband-shaped fascinator that held her dark auburn locks in place.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall take daughters Mia and Lena to see Queen's coffin

A sheath of black netting shielded her face, which was enhanced by a natural beauty blend. A velvety complexion, a dusting of bronzed contour and a glossy nude lip made for a sophisticated makeup concoction.

READ: Who will attend the Queen's funeral - see names

The mother-of-one accessorised with a modest pair of gold hoop earrings – letting her eye-catching, bow-adorned headpiece command attention.

Princess Eugenie wore a traditional mourning veil

Her husband Jack Brooksbank was also in attendance to support his wife, who was clearly moved by the solemn affair. Jack looked smart in a classic black suit and pristine white shirt.

The royal family stood together in Westminster Hall for ten minutes as they guarded Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Friday evening. King Charles III stood at the head of the late Queen's coffin, Prince Andrew at the foot, and Princess Anne and Prince Edward on either side. The royal men wore military uniform, while the Princess Royal performed the solemn moment in royals and blues.

The mother-of-one has sported a number of elegant mourning looks this week

Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Countess of Wessex was present to support husband Prince Edward.

Also present were Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall along with their daughters Mia and Lena, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Lady Ogilvy.

Lucky members of the public got to observe the poignant moment as they filed past to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

MORE: Prince William and Princess Kate meet soldiers assisting with Queen's funeral in poignant event

The late Queen has been lying in state since Wednesday and thousands of members of the public have headed to London in order to pass the coffin, waiting in a queue for hours

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.