Top 15 quirkiest royal shoe moments: Kate Middleton to Princess Beatrice & more These royals love a fabulous shoe moment

Life is too short to wear boring shoes – a concept the royal ladies proudly champion. With their incredible wardrobes and stylists at the ready, the royals have the pick of the crop when it comes to shoes – and they never disappoint.

The royals love to make an impression when stepping out for royal engagements, and what better way to do so than with a statement shoe?

From The Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Beatrice, we've rounded up the quirkiest shoe moments from these daring royals – and you're in for a treat. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Princess Beatrice

Velvet Heels

Princess Beatrice is arguably the queen of shoes in the royal household. Last year, she looked fabulous in some dark blue chunky velvet heels which elevated her camel coat ensemble.

Decorative Boots

Who can forgot these showstopping boots worn by the princess to a Christmas service?

Satin Heels with Metal Detail

The royal wowed audiences in a pair of lapis lazuli satin pumps with striking metal detailing when attending an event at the V&A.

Rainbow Flats

Back in 2017, Princess Beatrice appeared alongside her sister Princess Eugenie wearing an unmissable pair of silver flats boasting rainbow stripe detailing.

Lace Up Heels

The royal opted for a statement pair of lace-up heels during a trip to LA in 2016.

Princess Eugenie

Leopard Print Heels

Princess Eugenie channelled Spice Girls sass in a pair of leopard print chunky heels during an evening out with her older sister.

Neon Pink Heels

The royal was snapped leaving Kitts Nightclub in some neon pink and black heels following a themed night of partying.

Yellow Boots

This adorable throwback snap pictures the young princess with mum Sarah Ferguson in a pair of bright yellow boots.

Kate Middleton

Gold and White Cut-out Heels

Usually a fan of the sleeker shoe, Duchess Kate surprised with these white and gold cut-out heels during a royal visit to Jamaica.

Red Crocs

Duchess Kate rocked some strawberry red crocs during a day out on the river back in 2007.

Roller skates

The Duchess was an eighties vision in sequins and rollerskates in this playful throwback snap.

Princess Diana

Two Tone Slip Ons

Princess Diana looked divine in a pair of two-tone red and black slip ons as she arrived at children's charity Barnardo's in 1984.

Meghan Markle

Strappy Heels

The Duchess of Sussex graced the red carpet in a pair of eye-catching lace-up strappy high heels while attending the Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere.

Embellished Pumps

The duchess commanded attention on the red carpet yet again with these colourful embellished pumps.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Floral Heels

Lady Kitty Spencer is a veteran of designer dressing – so it comes as no surprise that she pushed the boat out in these bejewelled heels while spending the day at Royal Ascot.

