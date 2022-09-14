Princess Eugenie looks graceful in gothic accessory for difficult outing The royal put on a sombre display

Princess Eugenie arrived at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank to follow the procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall in London on Wednesday. The mother-of-one maintained a stoic appearance as she appeared in an all-black outfit.

Princess Eugenie donned an appropriate black dress featuring long sleeves and a high neckline for the solemn occasion. She wore a customary mourning veil crafted from black netting to shield her face - a royal dress code tradition that has remained in the royal family since Queen Victoria's reign. She wore her silky auburn locks tied back in a low ponytail and held back by a thick black headband.

She accessorised with a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings and a black crocodile leather handbag with a dainty gold metal handle.

Her sister Princess Beatrice looked composed beside her, wearing a black pussy bow shirt and a thick headband - a trend the royal is particularly fond of.

The procession left the palace at 2.22pm and arrived at Westminster Hall at 3pm. A service lasting around 20 minutes, which was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, followed.

Mourners joined the queue hours in advance to attend the Queen’s lying in state which begins at 5pm, continuing until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The procession on Wednesday follows emotional scenes on Tuesday evening when the late Queen was brought back to London by plane and taken to Buckingham Palace for the final time.

As the State Hearse carrying the coffin began its journey from Northolt in northwest London, people stood silently by the road with some recording the historic moment on their phones.

The Queen’s grandchildren were among members of the royal family paying their respects to the late monarch by witnessing her coffin’s arrival at the palace.

The late Queen passed away peacefully at her home in Balmoral aged 96 - making her the longest serving monarch in British history.

