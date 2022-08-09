Princess Eugenie rocks bold power suit with £5k royal accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie, 32, was spotted rocking the fashion trend of the season in a rare Instagram post marking her sister Princess Beatrice's 34th birthday on Monday.

The elegant royal shared a series of intimate snaps with her sister, from unseen selfies to heartwarming moments proving their sisterly bond. The final photo was taken from the launch of Princess Eugenie's charity's new podcast, Floodlight - and we can't stop thinking about her incredibly sleek power suit.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's fashion evolution

Looking ready for business in the glamorous photo, Princess Eugenie rocked a pair of slick cigarette trousers with a figure-flattering tailored jacket.

Simple, yet sophisticated, the mother-of-one elevated her monochrome look with a romantic red Chanel shoulder bag in quilted leather.

Princess Eugenie looked incredible her smart tailored suit

A timeless accessory, Princess Eugenie's handbag is a vintage treasure, retailing for resale between £3,500 - £5,000.

The fashionable royal slipped on a pair of effortlessly chic T-bar court heels, wearing her brunette tresses in their natural waved style. "Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much," Princess Eugenie wrote to her sister.

Power suits are the ultimate wardrobe staple right now, both classy and sophisticated, teaming a structured blazer with coordinating suit trousers is the perfect ensemble for any occasion.

Whether you're rocking it in the office or just strolling through the city, heading to a party or going on a dinner date, the classic tailored suit will never let you down.

GET THE LOOK

Single Breasted Ponte Blazer, £79.20, Coast

Slim Fit Trouser, £39, Coast

If you're loving Princess Eugenie's slick black blazer, there are several lookalikes available to shop on the high street. Team with chunky white trainers for effortlessly chic workwear, or amp up the glamour with strappy heels.

Princess Eugenie usually rocks a bold colour palette

It's not the first time the wife of Jack Brooksbank has rocked a blazer, and the royal is evidently a fan of the timeless fashion trend. The royal took to Instagram back in April to announce the launch of Floodlight. Eugenie looked radiant in the empowering post, rocking a Fuschia pink power suit.

Would you dare to wear a hot pink suit? Or would you prefer to keep it casual in timeless monochrome?

