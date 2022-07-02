Princess Eugenie’s sweet outfit detail nobody noticed - look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie attended the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon on Friday, looking stunning in a zodiac-themed dress. The mother-of-one visited ‘The Science We Need for Reefs We Want’ event held by the Global Fund for Coral Reefs – making a statement in the look which had a hidden detail that nobody noticed.

Princess Eugenie, 32, sported an ebony flippy knee-length dress by high street favourite Whistles. Featuring long sleeves, a V-neck shape and a fit and flare silhouette, the dress was a striking piece – mainly due to its beautiful celestial print in shades of gold and cream.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie makes glamorous new appearance

The stylish royal teamed the themed frock, which was captured in images shared by Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, with a pair of midnight blue velvet flats by independent designer Charlotte Olympia. The shoes showcased the mother-of-one's star sign, as they displayed an embroidered ram with the word 'Aries' written in cursive thread above the symbol.

The princess completed her all-over Aries aesthetic with a pair of rounded tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black leather handbag by luxury French fashion house Louis Vuitton which infused her outfit with a touch of luxury.

Princess Eugenie has an array of pretty frocks

She wore her auburn hair down loose in a gently styled blowdry and opted for a natural yet radiant makeup blend. A flawless complexion, a flutter of mascara and a nude pink lip made for an enchanting beauty concoction.

Fans adored the royal's outfit and subtle nod to her star sign. "I want the shoes! But in Libra version," one user commented, while another added: "I love the galaxy dress!" A third penned: "I love the dress," and a fourth said: "Great fit - looks beautiful with flats."

Astrological Wrap Dress, £22 was £55, ASOS

Infuse your wardrobe with a dash of mysticism by emulating Princess Eugenie's starry ensemble. This cotton wrap dress with astrological embroidery in black looks just like the royal's and will make for a striking yet classy evening staple.

Princess Eugenie recently delighted royal fans when she appeared in a new teaser video for her Floodlight podcast with The Anti-Slavery Collective – and she looked amazing. She donned an off-duty outfit, teaming a pair of glittering silver hoop earrings with a houndstooth jacket. She wore her brunette hair down loose, letting her glitzy accessories take centre stage.

