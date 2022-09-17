Queen Letizia dazzles in her most eye-catching designer dress to date The Spanish queen looked disco-ready

If we have one royal to thank for their never-ending supply of glittering looks, it's Queen Letizia. The Spanish queen certainly isn't afraid of a little shine, shimmer and sparkle. On Friday evening, she stepped out to attend the 50th anniversary of cancer research of the Spanish Association Against Cancer – looking wonderful for the significant event.

LOOK: Princess Kate pays tribute to Queen with rarely-seen jewel

Queen Letizia slipped on a sequin-clad midi dress by Nina Ricci, complete with long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a figure-hugging fit. She completed with a pair of shoes also from the luxury label – some navy suede high-heeled pumps that added a touch of sass to her playful aesthetic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

The 50-year-old styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with a side parting – a welcome change from her go-to loose mane. She opted for a dramatic beauty blend, consisting of a glowing complexion, defined brows, bronzed contour and a flutter of thick mascara.

READ: Queen Letizia dazzles in floral Mango midi dress for rare family outing

In her hands, the royal clasped a navy suede clutch bag that perfectly complemented the cobalt, crimson ink blue navy flecks of her iridescent dress.

Queen Letizia dazzled in sequins

Fans online adored Queen Letizia's unmissable outfit and were quick to gush over her evening attire online.

"Magnifique," one commented with a heart-eyes emoji, while another wrote: "Queen Letizia always looks gorgeous!" A third added: Ooh she looks stunning and I love a good sparkly outfit!" and a fourth said: "Wow! Queen Letizia looks stunning! She’s just beautiful."

The royal sported a designer number for the event

Emulate the royal's twinkling look with this attention-commanding lookalike. Boasting an all-over sparkling sheen and a midi silhouette, this frock is certain to light up under the dance floor lights.

Sawyer Embellished Mini Dress, £159, Hobbs

The Spanish royal recently attended the inauguration of the 'Picasso Year' on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his death at the Reina Sofia Museum – and she looked ethereal in a Massimo Dutti dress.

MORE: How to copy Queen Letizia's impeccable summer style

She sported a sleek white leather midi dress coined the 'Nappa Leather Dress with Embroidery,' which boasted mid-length sleeves, a round neckline, sweet embroidered detail, a belted waistline and a sumptuous cream hue.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.