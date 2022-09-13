Queen Letizia wows in leather midi dress and the boldest heels The royal looked divine in the upmarket brand

As always, Queen Letizia of Spain nailed an all-white ensemble for a public outing. The Spanish royal attended the inauguration of the 'Picasso Year' on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his death at the Reina Sofia Museum – and she looked ethereal in a Massimo Dutti dress.

MORE: How to copy Queen Letizia's impeccable summer style

The 49-year-old sported a sleek white leather midi dress coined the 'Nappa Leather Dress with Embroidery,' which boasted mid-length sleeves, a round neckline, sweet embroidered detail, a belted waistline and a sumptuous cream hue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

The royal teamed the beautiful number with a pair of shocking red slingback pumps, adding a pop of bold colour to her dreamy ensemble.

READ: Queen Letizia dazzles in floral Mango midi dress for rare family outing

Clasping a red leather snakeskin slutch by Caroline Herrera to match her dazzling footwear, the royal graced the scene showcasing her perfectly blowdried locks. She wore her hair down loose in gently coiled curls and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend.

Queen Letizia wowed in white

A flutter of curled mascara, a slick of eyeliner, a flawless skin tone and a rose lip complemented her angelic attire.

A pair of ruby, moonstone and emerald drop earrings added the finishing touch to her carefully curated outfit.

The royal added a pop of red to her look

Upon seeing the queen's look, fans flocked to social media to her gush over her appearance. "So chic! Love it all!" one said, while another wrote: "So pretty! Love the pops of red." A third commented: "Love it. The earrings are beautiful. I would love them," and a fourth agreed, penning: "This is so chic and unexpected. I adore it, especially with the earrings."

Queen Letizia recently surprised in the perfect pair of summer shorts. Taking a well-deserved break from their busy schedules, the Spanish Royal Family spent some quality time together in Palma de Mallorca back in August.

RELATED: Queen Letizia stuns in striking Zara mini dress

Braving the heat, Letizia switched up her usual designer dresses for a more lowkey look on Wednesday, as she tucked a crisp white shirt into a pair of statement striped shorts by high street brand, Pimkie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.