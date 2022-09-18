Princess Kate keeps Queen close to her heart by wearing her famous pearls at poignant event The Princess of Wales paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess of Wales attended a lunch held for the governors-general of the Commonwealth Nations at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, and her choice of accessories was nothing less than sentimental.

Paying homage to Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, Princess Kate looked effortlessly elegant wearing a trio of pearls around her neck. The late monarch was rarely seen without her pearl necklace, an accessory deemed synonymous with her magisterial sense of style. Buckingham Palace confirmed the mother-of-three was wearing lesser spotted pearls from Her Majesty's collection, which are believed to have been gifted to Prince William's wife.

The mother-of-three also elevated her all-black ensemble with a three-strand pearl bracelet, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The bracelet was famously worn by Diana in 1989 on a royal tour of Hong Kong with her then-husband, Prince Charles.

The Princess of Wales wore the late monarch's three-string pearls

Royal fans were quick to comment on Princess Kate's ethereal beauty as she remained poised at the poignant event on Saturday, noting her choice to keep Her Majesty close to her heart with the sentimental tribute.

"She looks so immaculate.... Love she is wearing Lady Diana's pearl bracelet and the Queen's pearl necklace...what a lovely tribute to two much loved legends," wrote one fan on Instagram.

"That necklace has probably met more of the people there than Catherine had until now," commented another, while a third comment read: "This necklace given to Catherine… wow! But it feels strange the Queen isn't wearing them any longer."

Royal fans will likely see a lot of pearls adorning the likes of the Princess of Wales, the Queen Consort, the Countess of Wessex and more royal ladies over the next few weeks.

Princess Kate also donned a pearl bracelet from Princess Diana's jewellery collection

Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era.

After the death of her husband Prince Albert, the Queen famously wore black for 40 years and accessorised with either black or colourless jewellery, including pearls. The pearls were thought to represent tears, and she wore strands of them for the rest of her life.

