Princess Kate stuns in the most luxurious dress and heels

The Princess of Wales rarely steps out looking anything less than impeccable – and her latest engagement was no different. The mother-of-three attended a lunch held for the governors-general of the Commonwealth Nations at Buckingham Palace, and she looked awe-inspiring in all-black.

A long sleeve black dress with a pleated skirt by Emilia Wickstead was Princess Kate's outfit choice for the occasion – and it certainly did not disappoint. Featuring a sleek fabric, a slim-fitted bodice and a fit and flare silhouette, the number looked perfect paired with tights and her go-to Gianvito Rossi high heels.

The newly appointed princess wore her shimmering brunette locks down loose – sparking serious hair envy as usual. She opted for a natural yet glamorous beauty look, consisting of a radiant complexion, a touch of blush and a defined brow.

Adding a sentimental touch to her dark attire, Princess Kate slipped on the Queen's three-stand pearl necklace, which she previously wore to receive the monarch's coffin at Buckingham Palace. A pair of classic pearl earrings also caught the attention of fans, which also touchingly belonged to the late monarch.

Princess Kate looked divine in the pearl accessories

She also showcased a coordinating bracelet, adding another piece to her stunning pearl trifecta.

Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era. After the death of her husband Prince Albert, the Queen famously wore black for 40 years and accessorised with either black or colourless jewellery, including pearls. The pearls were thought to represent tears, and she wore strands of them for the rest of her life.

The royal was spotted chatting with Queen Camilla at the event

The princess was joined by other members of the royal family including King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, for the event. Queen Camilla looked sophisticated in a black crepe dress and accessorised with an azure and gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

On Friday afternoon, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited an Army Training Centre Pirbright to meet with troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the Queen's upcoming state funeral.

Princess Kate looked serene as always, sporting a carefully tailored jacket featuring metallic button-down detailing, buttoned cuffs, a stiff, upright collar, long sleeves, a sharp silhouette and a midnight black hue. She paired the military-inspired item with a sleek black skirt that fell just below her knees.

