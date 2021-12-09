Kate Middleton's secret tribute to The Queen you might have missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Wednesday evening the royal family gathered at the Together At Christmas carol service, held at Westminster Abbey.

RELATED: Kate Middleton joined by Sophie Wessex and Zara Tindall at Christmas concert - best photos

Hosted and spearheaded by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate stepped out in a festive red coat dress by Catherine Walker for the starstudded event – but eagle-eyed fans were particularly taken with her sentimental jewellery.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's jewellery: A look at some of her favourite pieces

In a sweet tribute to The Queen, Kate accessorised her outfit with a pair of diamond and sapphire fringed earrings, on loan from The Queen Mother's collection.

READ: Kate Middleton wows in head-to-toe red for festive outing

MORE: The golden girls! Royals wearing the most dreamy golden gowns

Kate wore the Queen Mother's diamond and sapphire fringed earrings on Wednesday evening

The Queen Mother was originally pictured wearing the statement pair while attending the play Rookery Nook by Ben Travers in 1986. Since her sad passing in March 2002, at the age of 101, very few royals including Princess Anne, Duchess Camilla and of course, Kate, have been lucky enough to wear pieces from her collection.

The Queen famously shared a close bond with her mother, as well as her sister Princess Margaret, so Kate's lovely gesture on Wednesday night will no doubt have been appreciated by Her Majesty.

Queen Elizabeth shared a close bond with her mother

On the eve of the Queen Mother's funeral, The Queen delivered a heartfelt speech to the nation, capturing the spirit of her "beloved mother."

"My family and I always knew what she meant for the people of this country and the special place she occupied in the hearts of so many here, in the Commonwealth and in other parts of the world," she said.

"But the extent of the tribute that huge numbers of you have paid my mother in the last few days has been overwhelming. I have drawn great comfort from so many individual acts of kindness and respect."

Kate previously wore the Queen Mother's earrings to an event in 2015

It's not the first time that Duchess Kate has worn the Queen Mother's favourite sapphire earrings to an engagement. Royal fans might remember the mum-of-three's glamorous appearance at the 100 Women In Hedge Funds Gala Dinner, held at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2015. She wore a crimson floral dress by Erdem for the event and sported her signature bouffant blow dry.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.