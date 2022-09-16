Princess Kate looks ethereal in fitted military coat and heels for moving outing Princess Kate looked enchanting in ebony

On Friday afternoon, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited an Army Training Centre Pirbright to meet with troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the Queen's upcoming state funeral.

Princess Kate looked serene as always, sporting a carefully tailored jacket featuring metallic button-down detailing, buttoned cuffs, a stiff, upright collar, long sleeves, a sharp silhouette and a midnight black hue. She paired the military-inspired item with a sleek black skirt that fell just below her knees.

She completed her lovely look by slipping on a pair of statement high heels and clasping a black leather handbag designed by Mulberry. Known as the 'Amberley Small Crossbody Bag,' the accessory was a practical yet sophisticated choice. It displayed a small handle, an envelope-like silhouette and a boxy structure,

The stylish royal wore her cascading silky locks tied back in a pristine bun and held in place by a disc-shaped black fascinator. She showcased a velvety makeup blend, consisting of an even skin tone, a touch of blush and some feature-defining bronzed contouring.

Princess Kate aptly wore a military-inspired outfit

A pair of glimmering pearl earrings caught the light under her luscious tresses. The precious gemstones are a core part of royal dress codes during a period of mourning and we have seen multiple royals sport pearls since the Queen's passing. The particular pair Princess Kate wore actually belonged to the Queen - and have been donned by the newly appointed Princess of Wales a handful of times over the past week.

The mother-of-three looked ever so sleek in all-black

Prince William looked smart beside his wife, wearing a classic black suit. The couple smiled as they greeted the troops and chatted in a cordial manner.

Princess Kate recently maintained a cool composure as she travelled to Sandringham to view floral tributes left at Norwich Gates by members of the public, in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Kate looked solemn yet sophisticated in an all-black outfit – one of her many mourning looks we've seen so far.

She completed her look with a petite Mulberry handbag

Princess Kate wore a sharp black coat layered over a sleek black dress by Alexander McQueen with a pleated skirt and a rounded neckline. Featuring a longline cut, a slim fit and long sleeves, the outerwear piece was a tasteful choice for the emotional outing.

The princess joined her husband during the outing

The royal clasped a sumptuous black leather handbag designed by Grace Han, which showcased a flap silhouette, a patent sheen and gold metal hardware. Coined the 'Love Letter' bag, the accessory references the shape of an envelope.

In terms of jewellery, a simple silver cross pendant adorned Princess Kate's neck, in addition to some timeless pearl drop earrings. Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era.

