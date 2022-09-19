Princess Anne looks stoic in uniform for Queen's funeral The Princess Royal paid her respects to her late mother

Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne, paid her respects to her mother on the day of her funeral, donning her military uniform for the sad event.

Rather than dressing head to toe in black as is customary for funerals, the Princess Royal, 72, was the picture of poise in her full Royal Navy ceremonial uniform as she took part in the sombre occasion, proudly displaying her 11 medals, which she has been awarded over the years.

The Princess is patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity as well as being Commodore-in-Chief for Portsmouth. Although she hasn't actually served in the military like her brothers Charles and Andrew, she is an honorary Rear Admiral.

Princess Anne arrived at the funeral via car

She carries out hundreds of engagements with her military patronages and affiliations every year and usually tops the hardest working royal list.

Princess Anne's full-sized medals are as follows: the Queen's Service Order, the Coronation Medal, the Silver Jubilee Medal, the Golden Jubilee Medal, the Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Platinum Jubilee Medal, the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal (Royal Navy), the Canadian Forces Decoration, Order of St John Service Medal, and the New Zealand 1990 Medal.

Princess Anne looks resplendent in her military attire

She also sported a thistle sash and thistle star, representing the Order of the Thistle, the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.

