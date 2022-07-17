Princess Anne surprises in seriously elegant cream jacket and striking red lipstick The 71-year-old royal has a timeless elegance

The Princess Royal rarely disappoints with her enviable outfits, from colourful prints to fabulous florals, the 71-year-old royal has certainly mastered her personal style.

Earlier this week, Princess Anne surprised royal fans at the 163rd Great Yorkshire Show, where she: "visited the Food Hall, cheese show and farming charities as well as the bicentenary celebrations of the Shorthorn cattle breed." Looking radiant for the occasion, the Queen's daughter donned a head-to-toe linen ensemble - with seriously on-trend accessories.

Photographs taken at the event capture Princess Anne donning a chic pleated dress in tonal brown linen, layered with a feminine tailored jacket in an oatmeal hue.

The royal's fit-and-flare jacket was complete with notched lapels, a statement button-down design and a rounded hem - so timeless!

The royal looked fabulous in linen at the Great Yorkshire Show

Princess Anne accessorised with a brown leather shoulder bag, adding a chic straw fedora and several layers of chunky gold jewellery.

Teasing her hair into her signature chignon style, the mother-of-two amped up the glamour of her casual daywear with a slick of red lipstick.

The Princess Royal's unrivalled wardrobe is full of timeless pieces she chooses to rewear time and time again. Given that linen has quickly become the coolest fashion trend of the summer in recent years, it's lovely to see Anne swiftly adopting the fashionable trend - and we bet her iconic wardrobe was already armed with an array of linen garments to recycle this season!

Princess Anne visited the Food Hall, cheese show and farming charities

It's not the first time this week that royal fans have been delighted to see Princess Anne. On Friday, she accompanied her mother the Queen on a joint engagement in Berkshire, officially opening the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead together.

Princess Anne looked smart in a tartan coat dress

Looking elegant as ever, the royal was smartly dressed in a checked coat dress cut below the knee and featuring an elegant statement collar.

The beige and yellow tartan print was perfectly offset by her go-to patent leather pumps and a matching chain-detail bag, which she carried under one arm.

