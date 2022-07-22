Princess Anne beams in ditsy floral dress and power jacket The Princess Royal opted for a relaxed ensemble

Princess Anne paid a visit to Chester House Estate on Thursday, embracing a more relaxed look in a pretty floral sundress.

The 71-year-old royal was pictured smiling after meeting some Roman Centurions during her official opening of the Northamptonshire heritage site, which has undergone a £15 million restoration project. Princess Anne looked lovely in her black and white summery dress, which she paired with a sharp tailored blazer.

The white structure number was perfectly offset by the addition of layered pearl necklaces in shimmering bronze and navy, teamed with matching earrings.

Anne added a slick of berry-hued lipstick and wore her hair pinned back in an elegant updo.

The Royal Family's official Instagram post shared a photograph of Anne's visit, explaining: "The Princess Royal meets some Roman Centurions during a visit to @chesterhouse_uk to officially open the site, which has recently undergone a £15m restoration project.

Princess Anne officially opened the Chester House Estate

"A nationally significant heritage site, the Chester House Estate is one of the few places in the UK which can demonstrate over 10,000 years of human activity.

"Following restoration, the site has been developed into a sustainable visitor destination with access for the public to learn about the history and heritage, as well as becoming the location to house countywide archaeological finds."

The Princess Royal is always impeccably dressed

Princess Anne was shown around the site to look at some of the archaeological finds before attending the opening ceremony.

The event came a year on from the Irchester-based property opening to the public. The house was built near the site of a walled Roman town, but was severely damaged in a fire in 2010, and reconstruction work was met by multiple stumbling blocks.

Over 140,000 visitors have been to the attraction since it opened its doors to the public last year, a "phenomenal start" and a whopping 50 per cent more than forecast, according to business manager Jack Pishhor.

