Princess Anne pictured without uniform for poignant occasion The Princess Royal is in Glasgow

Queen Elizabeth II's daughter Princess Anne visited Glasgow on Thursday to meet representatives from organisations of which her mother was patron.

READ: Princess Anne's heartbreaking secret tribute to the Queen

During her trip, the 72-year-old made time to visit floral tributes laid for her mother, looking visibly moved by the sheer number of bouquets left outside the City Chambers in the Scottish city. Over the last few days, the royal has been mainly seen in military attire, but for this emotional occasion, she opted for a black blazer and skirt combination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne's last curtsy to the Queen as her coffin arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Princess Royal accessorised her all-black outfit with a striking square brooch, and her outfit included two subtle nods to her mother. She wore a dainty string of pearls, a sweet nod to the late monarch, who was known to adore wearing pearls.

READ: Princess Anne issues heartbreaking statement after Queen's death

MORE: Why Princess Anne is called the Princess Royal and what the title means

Princess Anne also added black gloves to her ensemble, despite it being a relatively mild day in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth was known for often wearing gloves on outings too, to protect her delicate hands, and perhaps Anne is following her mother's lead in this way.

Rachel Ducker, director of finance at Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, said there was a “positive atmosphere” during the royal visit, despite the sad circumstances.

Rachel told the PA news agency how impressed she was with Anne's dedication and interest. "She came and sat at the table, she had a place set for her, and she came and sat with us. There was eight volunteers from our organisation. She spoke individually to everyone, asked them all what they did, and gave them plenty opportunity to speak to her." she said.

Princess Anne has been in attendance at many of the royal occasions since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including accompanying the coffin from Edinburgh to London.

Princess Anne wore gloves for her engagement in Glasgow

The Princess Royal had remained with the Queen in Scotland since her death and subsequently travelled with her as she made her way back to London.

READ: Why Princess Anne wore Admiral uniform for Queen's coffin procession

For that poignant last journey home, Anne, 72, chose to honour the late monarch in the most touching of ways.

Princess Anne visited the floral tributes for her late mother

She was pictured wearing her Grima pearl earrings – a gift from her parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, which she has previously worn at some of the most significant periods of her life.

The earrings combine gold, pearl and diamonds in a modern leaf design, and have been in regular rotation for Anne since the 1960s.

MORE: Princess Anne's heartbreaking last curtsy to the Queen – watch

While they are not the most expensive item in Anne's jewellery collection, she has turned to them for some of her most important personal milestones, including at her late father Philip's funeral in 2021, her wedding to Timothy Laurence in 1992 and during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Anne – the Queen and Philip's only daughter – released a moving statement in light of her mother’s death.

She said: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.