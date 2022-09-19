'Heartbroken' Sarah Ferguson wears statement accessory for the Queen's funeral The Duchess of York joined the royals at Westminster Abbey for the monarch's state funeral

Sarah, the Duchess of York, was a pillar of strength as she joined her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and her ex-husband Prince Andrew to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Looking ethereal in an ebony ensemble, the mother-of-two remained poised in a military-style coat dress as she walked into the Abbey beside her family. Her slick monochrome dress featured a Peter Pan collar, waist-cinching belt, button-down design and flared cuffs.

The auburn-haired royal teased her tresses into a neat chignon, styled beneath a chic cap adorned with coiled feathers and a delicate mourning veil.

The 62-year-old royal added heavy eye makeup to complete her sombre look, highlighting her features with a rosy-hued blush and muted lipstick. Duchess Sarah slipped on a pair of patent pointed-toe heels, black gloves and sheer black stockings to complete her respectful ensemble.

Elevating her all-black attire, the Queen's former daughter-in-law accessorised with a pair of diamond studs, pinning a diamond-encrusted swallow brooch to the lapel of her coat.

According to Elmwood's jewellers, swallows remained a poignant motif in Victorian jewellery, deemed a symbol of safety as legend dictates swallows meant land was nearby, helping sailors navigate their way home.

"Swallow brooches were often given to loved ones when they set out on a journey to keep them safe so they returned home safely," they add. Given Sarah's position of faith, she may have chosen the significant motif as a mark of respect for the late monarch, who has begun her onward journey from this lifetime.

"Swallows were also associated with faithfulness and so were often given to young couples on their wedding day," adds Elmwood's. The royal donned the sparkling brooch at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in 2019.

Taking to Instagram following the Queen's death, Sarah penned a heartfelt tribute in memory of Her Majesty, who reigned for seven decades.

It read: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

"I will miss her more than words can express."

