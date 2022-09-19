Princess Kate wears Queen's choker and statement hat for monarch's funeral The royal dressed aptly for the occasion

The Princess of Wales attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday alongside her family, looking elegant in a beautiful black dress. She added a wide-rimmed hat that came complete with a subtle veil.

The mother-of-three also added a stunning pearl necklace that belonged to the Queen. She was joined by her husband the Prince of Wales, who looked smart in his military uniform.The Princess looked composed as she entered the abbey with her family.

WATCH: Kate Middleton reveals what Prince Louis told her when he was told about her death

Princess Kate styled her silky hair in a super sleek up do. She opted for a sophisticated makeup look, featuring a velvety skin tone, a flutter of mascara, a natural lip and a touch of blush.

The royal's mourning veil and hat was in accordance with traditional royal funeral dress codes. The mourning veil is both symbolic and practical as they are worn by those in the process of grieving for a loved one. They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it.

Kate looked incredible as she arrived at the Abbey with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Kate wore the same necklace back in 2021 at the funeral of the Queen's husband Prince Philip.

The Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in central London. The Queen's coffin was processed on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings (sailors) using ropes.

Princess Kate's hat had a veil as a mark of respect

The televised service, which included a national two minutes' silence, saw King Charles and senior members of the royal family following behind the coffin.

Following the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

A private interment service with senior members of the royal family will be held later that evening.

The King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel, will be the Queen’s final resting place. This is where her mother and father were buried, and is where her sister Princess Margaret's ashes are located.

