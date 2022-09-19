Lady Louise Windsor looks demure in statement headband for Queen's funeral The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s daughter put on a sombre display

Lady Louise Windsor was the picture of elegance on Monday as she joined her family to pay her respects to her late grandmother the Queen at the monarch's state funeral.

READ: The Queen's state funeral - LIVE UPDATES

Arriving at Westminster Abbey in London alongside her brother James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise looked beautiful in a flutter-sleeve dress and heels. The 18-year-old student, who is enrolled at St Andrews university, bowed her head as she entered the abbey for the emotional service, arriving separately from her father Prince Edward, who took part in the procession behind his mother's coffin.

All eyes were on the visibly emotional young royal in her striking, V-neck dress, which she teamed with opaque tights and heels.

Lady Louise joined fellow members of the royal family including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Lady Louise looked sombre in a black dress alongside James, Viscount Severn

The event saw around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.

They joined members of the royal family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life at Westminster Abbey, the historic church which can hold around 2,000 people, at 11am.

The coffin was taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join his wife the Queen's.

