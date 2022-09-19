Princess Charlene has sombre style moment at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral The Monégasque royal was a picture of elegance

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco were present at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September to pay their respects at Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Princess Charlene, who is admired for her sartorial elegance and striking sense of style, looked beautiful as she adhered to the traditional royal mourning dress code. Wearing all-black, the Monégasque royal wore wearing a high-neck midi dress with a fitted waist, teamed with a pillbox hat with a black veil. She paired her look with black glossy heels, tights and a small black box bag.

The mother-of-two accessorised with a pair of pearl earrings, wearing light eye makeup and a pink lip. She walked alongside her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, who wore his military uniform.

Amid the tragic news of the Queen's death last week, Princess Charlene took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the longest-reigning British monarch.

Alongside a photo of Her Majesty in a glorious yellow outfit, Princess Charlene wrote: "I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign.

"Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people," Princess Charlene continued.

Last week, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended a church service in memory of the Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Monaco appeared deep in thought as they attended a religious service for the late Monarch at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Monaco.

The fashion-forward royal enchanted onlookers in a knitted Akris dress emblazoned with a 'Square Intarsia Pattern', teaming her look with classic 'Allure 55' black suede pumps from Jimmy Choo.

"Edgy but Charlene can pull it off. The shoes are very chic!" commented a royal fan on Instagram, as another agreed: "Stunning Charlene, a very intelligent dresser."

