Princess Kate's elegant coat dress has the most striking detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales looked refined and elegant in a new photograph shared by Buckingham Palace on 1 October, donning a sublime ebony coat dress in line with royal mourning etiquette.

LOOK: King Charles poses with Queen Consort, Prince William and Princess Kate in stunning photo

The image of King Charles III and his Queen Consort, standing alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, was taken at Buckingham Palace on 18 September, just ten days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Princess Kate opted for a sleek black ensemble, slipping into a Catherine Walker black 'Beau Tie' wool coat and 'Purist 105' black suede pumps from royal-favourite brand Aquazzura.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate says the sweetest thing about Prince William

Drawing attention to the striking bow detail on the neckline of her dress, the mother-of-three styled her glossy brunette tresses in voluminous curls, adding a subtle makeup look to highlight her beautiful and defined facial features.

It is understood the photograph was captured on the same day the Princess of Wales met with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

DISCOVER: Queen Elizabeth II's rarest £800k diadem to be inherited by Princess Kate

The family portrait was taken ahead of the Queen's funeral

The wife of Prince William chose to elevate her all-black ensemble with a three-strand pearl bracelet, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The bracelet was famously worn by Diana in 1989 on a royal tour of Hong Kong with her then-husband, Prince Charles.

Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era. The Princess of Wales wore many pearls throughout the royal mourning period, including the Queen's famous three-strand pearl choker to the late monarch's funeral.

MORE: 5 unique royal beauty treatments: Bee venom facials, ice-chamber sessions, tattoos and more

SEE: Princess Kate looks refined in slick tailored suit for surprise outing

After the death of her husband Prince Albert, the Queen famously wore black for 40 years and accessorised with either black or colourless jewellery, including pearls.

The pearls were thought to represent tears, and she wore strands of them for the rest of her life.

The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly elegant in a Catherine Walker coat dress

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans with a surprise visit to meet the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow on Thursday.

Looking smart and sophisticated in a sleek tailored suit for the occasion, the royal elongated her frame with pointed-toe heels, accessorising with a timeless leather belt and a delicate pendant necklace.

Royal fans were thrilled at the royal's surprise engagement, rushing to comment their thoughts on Kate's unexpected outing. "Oh wow, a surprise engagement! Love this!" tweeted one fan, as another enthused: "What a great engagement and a surprise one!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.