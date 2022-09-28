5 unique royal beauty treatments: Bee venom facials, ice-chamber sessions, tattoos and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With a fleet of photographers and the world's eyes on them whenever they attend an official engagement, it's no surprise the royals make looking their best a priority.

From the Princess of Wales' flawless complexion to Princess Beatrice's flowing locks and the Duchess of Sussex's athletic silhouette, the royals' immaculate looks aren't all down to genetics, though. The royal ladies have been known to follow a deeply dedicated beauty routine - and some treatments are stranger than others.

Microblading

Princess Eugenie looked radiant on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank, sporting thicker, fuller brows and a glowy complexion. Eugenie's bold eyebrows are believed to be down to microblading, a popular cosmetic treatment that involves injecting pigment into the skin using a needle to give you well-defined, natural looking eyebrows.

Similar to a tattoo, this celebrity-favourite beauty treatment lasts for around 18-30 months.

EMS training sessions

Lady Amelia Windsor is a regular in EMS training sessions at Repose Space in London, which she personally described as "being strapped into a Lara Croft-esque body suit that stimulates the muscles in your body through electronic pulses."

Writing for Tatler about her experience at Repose, Amelia shared: "Post-workout, I highly recommend a trip to the Biohacking Lab. The Cryo Chamber, with a bracing temperature of -85 degrees, becomes your own little private icy disco for three minutes, with your favourite music blaring as you have a good boogie to distract from the cold."

Bee venom facial

Rodial Bee Venom Moisturiser, £165, SpaceNK

The Princess of Wales is believed to have indulged in a bee venom facial by beautician Deborah Mitchell before her nuptials with Prince William. Speaking to HELLO!, Deborah explained that it works by tightening the skin to act as a natural face-lift.

She added that it can take at least four weeks for the skin to fully heal - but the benefits are worth it.

Laser treatments

The royals usually remain tight-lipped about their cosmetic treatments, but Sarah Ferguson prefers to be open about her tweakments. The mother-of-two has had laser treatments in the past, which forces skin cells to regenerate during healing, giving the skin a tighter, younger looking surface.

"I’ve had a lot of help to look like this at 60!" she said in an interview with Daily Mail. "I’ve started the laser treatment, but it’s not finished yet,” she continued.

"The collagen needs to rebuild. I hope it will all be done by my birthday."

Heartcore sessions

The Duchess of Sussex has been known to take a more holistic approach to health and wellness. In her editor's letter for the September issue of British VOGUE, Meghan gave a rare insight into her favourite form of exercise.

The wife of Prince Harry loves a fitness class called Heartcore. The dynamic Pilates class builds on both strength and flow and celebrates free spirit and an open heart with a powerful, non-stop workout.

The fitness studio explains the session as: "Musically driven and infused with a dynamic flow of toning and conditioning moves, this class inspires endless spiritual muscle growth building awareness, resilience and renewed strength."

