Princess Kate looks refined in slick tailored suit for surprise outing

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans with a surprise visit to meet the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow on Thursday.

The wife of Prince William looked smart and sophisticated in a sleek navy power suit for the occasion, donning a chic cream blouse beneath her tailored, feminine blazer. The royal elongated her frame with pointed-toe heels, accessorising with a timeless leather belt and a delicate pendant necklace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales make special trip to Windsor

Princess Kate's glossy brunette locks fell past her shoulders in her signature curls, while the mother-of-three opted for her usual minimal makeup look to highlight her radiant royal glow.

Sharing the news on Twitter of Kate's engagement via the Prince and Princess of Wales' official account, a statement read: "A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water."

Princess Kate looked beautiful in a power suit

Royal fans were thrilled at the royal's surprise engagement, rushing to comment their thoughts on Kate's unexpected outing.

"Oh wow, a surprise engagement! Love this!" tweeted one fan, as another enthused: "What a great engagement and a surprise one!"

She met with the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow

The 40-year-old royal has built up quite the collection of tailored suits and blazers over the years, often recycling her timeless wardrobe staples when the occasion allows for smarter dressing.

Most recently, the Princess nailed the relaxed, yet refined fashion trend when she joined her husband and daughter Princess Charlotte at the Commonwealth Games, stepping out in a stunning white suit by Alexander McQueen.

And in July this year, the royal looked as stunning as ever to team up with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood by hosting a roundtable talk at the Royal Institution. She stepped out in another Alexander McQueen single-breasted blazer with matching trousers - daring to wear an alternative look by rocking the suit in a whimsical pink hue.

The Duchess completed her look with Emmy London's 'Rebecca Pink Makeup Suede Pumps' and accessorised with her striking 'Empress Diamond Carriage Earrings' and matching 'Mini White Gold & Diamond Pendant Necklace' by British jewellers Mappin & Webb. Simply stunning!

