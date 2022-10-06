Princess Anne rocked this popular trend before anyone else

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Breton stripes are one of the most recognisable trends out there, but did you know the print was spearheaded by Princess Anne before they even became a thing? That's right, the Princess Royal was ahead of her time in terms of style – and this unearthed photograph proves it.

Princess Anne was pictured back in the seventies rocking the nautical trend while at Cowes Regatta. The princess, aged 19 in the image, is seen beaming while enjoying a sun-soaked, quintessentially British day out on the water.

Opting for a red and white stripe as opposed to the traditional navy blue and white colour scheme, we could even go as far as to say that Princess Anne was experimental with her fashion.

A young Princess Anne wore her long hair down loose in the picture, sporting a sixties-style coif with a swept-back motion. She shielded her face from the sun with some black sunglasses featuring a fine gold rim – which added to her royally retro aesthetic.

A 19-year-old Princess Anne looked contemporary in Breton stripes

The teen was accompanied by her father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who appeared focused and looked undeniably smart in a crisp white sailing uniform. The father-daughter duo enjoyed each other's company aboard the yacht.

Princess Kate is also a fan of the print

Princess Anne isn't the only royal who is a fan of the Breton stripe. We also know that Princess Kate has long been a fan of the timeless print, but it’s actually a favourite look for many of the world's royals, including her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

The royal has even sported as red and white Breton stripe like Princess Anne

Nautical stripe fan Duchess Kate owns no fewer than THREE Breton striped tops by ME+EM, and loves to wear the pieces for her more casual royal engagements when she needs a smart-yet-laid back look.

Meanwhile, Meghan has a plethora of Breton striped tops in her archive too. The Duchess was seen wearing the Equipment Femme 'Lucian' jumper while pregnant with baby Archie, and has been spotted wearing Breton stripe tops even during her pre-royal days.

