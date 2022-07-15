Princess Anne braves the heatwave in elegant coat dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Anne accompanied her mother the Queen on a joint engagement in Berkshire on Friday, officially opening the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead together.

The 71-year-old royal was smartly dressed in a checked coat dress cut below the knee and featuring an elegant statement collar. The beige and yellow tartan print was perfectly offset by her go-to patent leather pumps and a matching chain-detail bag, which she carried under one arm.

The Princess Royal wore her hair in her trademark style and opted for a subtle sweep of rose-coloured lipstick, accessorising with pearl earrings.

Showing no signs of the heat, Princess Anne looked perfectly composed as she met with Chief Executive Debbie Raven and Chair of Trustees Jonathan Jones during the royal engagement.

The Princess Royal and the Queen undertook a joint engagement in Berkshire

Meanwhile, the 96-year-old monarch was pictured smiling, wearing a cream and blue floral dress.

The royal duo were given a very warm welcome at the hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care to people aged 16 years and over across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

Princess Anne looked smart in a tartan coat dress

The hospice, which has been running for more than 30 years, provides nursing, medical and therapeutic care to support the physical, social and emotional needs of patients and their loved ones.

Their services are free of charge, relying on generous donations as well as the time and effort of 700 volunteers.

The royal duo officially unveiled the new building of Thames Hospice

Princess Anne was last seen at the wedding of her former husband Captain Mark Phillips' daughter, Stephanie Phillips and her partner William Hosier.

Joined by her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips at St Mary the Virgin Church in Tetbury, donning a smart tartan suit dress for the poignant occasion. Rocking a soft orange and cream hue, she certainly stood out amongst the royal guests.

