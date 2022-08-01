All the times Kate Middleton absolutely nailed it wearing Breton stripes Duchess Kate looks incredible wearing this nautical style...

When the sun shines, so do our wardrobes and the Duchess of Cambridge leads the way in the ideal fashion item to wear in the summer - the Breton striped top. Kate has worn this style of top on many occasions, and we've decided to round up all the times she totally owned this look. Keep scrolling!

At the weekend, Kate headed to Plymouth with the 1851 Trust, where she joined Sir Ben Ainslie and the British crew in the SailGP event. Exciting!

WATCH: Plain sailing for Kate as she enjoys victory with Great Britain SailGP team

The Duchess looked incredible for the event, wearing chic 'Oyster' shorts with gold buttons from Holland Cooper paired with a blue and white Breton striped jumper. The royal teamed her outfit with her trusty pair of Superga trainers - a favourite of hers for sporting events.

We loved this look, the navy blue base of the top teamed with the contrasting white stripes gave it a lovely bold look that appeared fresh and eye-catching.

Kate in Portsmouth wearing a Breton striped top and shorts

Nautical stripe fan Duchess Kate owns no fewer than THREE Breton striped tops by ME+EM, and loves to wear the pieces for her more casual royal engagements when she needs a smart-yet-laid back look.

Kate dressed up her stripes, teaming it with smart trousers and a clutch bag

In 2019 Kate joined her husband Prince William for a visit to the Cutty Sark to officially launch The King’s Cup competition. Kate opted for a simple, yet stylish, ensemble to announce the news and looked stunning in a nautical-inspired outfit of navy cropped trousers from L.K.Bennett, a navy and white Breton long-sleeved top and a pair of navy suede block heeled shoes.

In 2015, Kate wore a lovely Breton top with jeans as she looked after Prince George

She added a little bit of colour with a red envelope clutch bag.

Way back in 2015, Kate was memorably pictured playing with the then toddler Prince George during the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club. Kate wore a fabulous pair of skinny jeans which she teamed with a navy blue breton top adorned with white stripes. She added smart ballet pumps and wore her famous mane long and loose.

