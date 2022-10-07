The Queen was style icon in knee-high boots - amazing unearthed photo The late monarch was a seventies vision

Queen Elizabeth II who sadly passed away on September 8 at Balmoral, is dearly missed by both the royal family and people across the nation. We've been reminiscing about her legacy, from her selfless devotion to royal duties to her impeccable sense of style.

The late royal certainly had her fair share of on-point style moments - but we are almost certain you missed this must-see look. In a throwback photo from the seventies, the former monarch stepped out in a pair of white knee-high boots – and she looked fantastic.

The royal sported the quintessentially sixties boot back in July 1970 as she carried out her public duties. She teamed the heeled retro footwear with a tailored skirt set and a patterned overcoat, crafting the perfect vintage look.

Carrying the sixties trend over into the new decade, the Queen complemented her shoe choice with a pristine white handbag that she hooked over her arm. She shielded herself from the British downpour with a black umbrella – allowing her boots to brighten up the gloomy weather.

It turns out that Queen Elizabeth wasn't the only royal fan of the heeled boot. Princess Eugenie also has some in her autumn wardrobe and was spotted in a pair of black suede knee-high boots back in 2018.

The Queen looked fabulous in white knee-high boots

The royal donned the striking knee highs to attend a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum as part of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – proving that formal occasions don't always require 'sensible' shoe choices.

Princess Eugenie is also a fan of the design

Princess Beatrice took the royal knee-high boot craze one step further – donning an unmissable, sequin-clad pair for a Christmas Day Service at Sandringham in 2003.

Princess Beatrice sported an unmissable pair of boots back in 2003

It seems that no member of the royal family has dared to whip out the cream-coloured knee highs since the Queen showed off her fabulous pair over fifty years ago.

Yet, celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie (think Once Upon A Time in Hollywood) and Taylor Swift all own a pair of white knee-high boots – meaning the Queen was truly ahead of her time in the shoe department.

We wonder which royal lady will be the next to step out in the daring design...

