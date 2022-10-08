Sophie Wessex is a dream in luxe suit and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Not many are brave enough to pull off a white suit, yet the Countess of Wessex has shown us time and time again that she knows how to rock a daring two-piece. The mother-of-two looked uber luxurious in cream during an official visit to Congo where she opened a newly refurbished community hub in Kinshasa.

For the overseas occasion, Countess Sophie donned Eleventy's 'Double-Breasted Cashmere-Blend Blazer,' which featured sharp tailoring, a rich white hue, a masculine-inspired cut and pocket detailing. She teamed the set with a pair of tan wedge heels by royally-approved shoe designer Penelope Chilvers.

A dark caramel-toned satin shirt was layered under her crisp blazer, which perfectly complemented her footwear and added an autumnal element to her heavenly aesthetic.

Countess Sophie wore her blonde hair tied back in a carefully coiffed low ponytail and debuted a natural beauty blend. A velvety complexion, a touch of blush and a flutter of mascara allowed her pristine suit to do all the talking.

Countess Sophie was a dream in cream

Fans online flocked to gush over Countess Sophie's new look. "Her best look all week," one wrote, while another said: "She looks awesome! That blouse is divine!" A third agreed, adding: "Oh wow!!! LOVE this look, and the color of the blouse is perfect!" and a fourth commented: "I love this look."

The royal opted for a radiant beauty blend

The Countess of Wessex is currently overseas on a royal visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She is visiting at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Buckingham Palace said that the trip will focus on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

She slipped on some luxury wedges to compete her look

Earlier this week, the mother-of-two planted a tree alongside a plaque that features Her Royal Highness’ Congolese name, Umoja Mama Louise, that was given to her by representatives from the Pole Pole Foundation during a visit to Bukavu, South Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the snap, Countess Sophie wore a lovely red dress by Ghost, known as the 'Aueline Dress'. This is a past-season buy but really packed a powerful punch and looked fabulous on the royal.

