Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's high street dress to Princess Charlene's designer blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Autumn dressing is in full swing and we could not be happier. Apparently, neither could these royal ladies, who are fully taking advantage of layers, darker tones and longer silhouettes. Whether donning dresses or looking sharp in suits, the royal ladies really upped their game as the weather dropped.

The Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and Queen Letizia burst onto the scene with vibrant pops of colour, whereas Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden opted for earthy tones.

Princess Charlene broke the dress mould by stepping out in a sharp suit combination at Paris Fashion Week – sparking suit envy in all those watching.

Want to see more? Keep scrolling to uncover our best-dressed royals from this week's public outings…

RELATED: Princess Kate stuns in boldest dress with waist-cinching detailing

Princess of Wales

Princess Kate brought the sunshine in a bright yellow midi dress on Thursday

The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit on Wednesday, where she heard about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies.

Looking as elegant as ever, the mother-of-three wore a statement outfit that consisted of a marigold yellow dress crafted by high street favourite Karen Millen and called the 'Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Dress.' Featuring a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice and accentuated shoulders, the frock was a radiant autumnal choice.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie Wessex looked chic and sophisticated in a red dress by Ghost

Countess Sophie visited South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, donning an unmissable ensemble. The blonde-haired royal beamed as she stepped out in a red Ghost dress, boasting a celestial white print, long sleeves, a wrap shape and a V-neckline. A pair of cream leather heels added a natural touch to her strawberry-tinted attire.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia nailed business chic in a spot-print dress and stilettos

Queen Letizia was her usual elegant self as she stepped out in Madrid for World Mental Health Day on Wednesday, wearing one of her favourite midi dresses by Massimo Dutti.

Boasting long sheer sleeves, a dreamy floral-confetti print set against a rich navy backdrop and wispy layers of chiffon, the number is the ideal frock for autumn. She heightened her look by slipping on some lipstick-red high heels and clasping a coordinating clutch bag.

The royal recycled her gorgeous red dress by Cherubina on Tuesday

The Spanish royal attended an annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Cervantes Institute in Spain looked ravishing in red. The 50-year-old donned the wine-red number which showcased a midi fit, crepe fabric, short sleeves, a wrap effect and a V-neck. She paired the garment with some cream slingback pumps by her favourite brand, Carolina Herrera.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania wowed in a black and white A-line number

Never one to drop the ball, Queen Rania served up angelic vibes in a pristine white ankle-length dress. the Jordanian royal stunned in the must-see piece, which came ocmplete with a black cami slip featuring a lace trim, a plunging neckline, a contrast colour waistband and a monochrome two-tone.

A pair of classic black heels and an ebony clutch bag boosted the outfit's elegance to new heights.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene looked effortlessly cool as she sat front row at Paris Fashion Week

Princess Charlene of Monaco took her place on the front row at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and she looked great.

She attended the celeb-studded bash sporting a checkered blazer crafted by the French fashion house. Featuring a charcoal and red-tinted hue, an oversized fit and sharp tailoring, the garment looked unapologetically suave – especially when coupled with some black cigarette trousers.

Princess Charlene layered a crisp white shirt with a silver-toned gem-encrusted neckline under the masculine piece and completed her outfit with some black leather high-heeled boots, called the 'Upper East Black Calf Leather Low Boots,' which brandished the label's iconic gold insignia.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria nailed the tonal trend in a cream blazer and a cappuccino-coloured dress

Crown Princess Victoria attended an opening of the church meeting at Uppsala Cathedral looking divine in an upcycled dress. The sustainable princess glowed in the warm coffee-coloured tone of the garment, which was paired with a classic, collarless cream blazer and some matching tan-toned heels. A Marlene Birger clasp completed her sumptuous look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.