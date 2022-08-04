Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen suit to Louise Windsor's high street skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Commonwealth Games 2022 treated us to a host of elegant royal looks – and these royal ladies firmly embraced the neutral colour palettes this week. To attend the highly anticipated event, The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a sharp Alexander McQueen suit, while The Countess of Wessex opted for two trouser looks both complete with a feminine blouse.

Her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, brought some contemporary high street charm to the games in a boho ensemble, while across the seas Queen Letizia of Spain debuted a string of summer-ready outfits that epitomised the royal's unparalleled sophistication.

Ready to discover some covetable summer looks from our favourite royals? Keep scrolling to read on…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate wowed in an all-white suit by Alexander McQueen

To attend the Commonwealth Games, Duchess Kate sported a pristine white Alexander McQueen 'Grain de Poudre Wool Blazer in White,' which she paired with the luxury label's matching 'Grain de Poudre Wool Slim-Leg Pants in White.'

The mother-of-three completed her look by slipping on some taupe and black slingback pumps by Camilla Elphick and accessorised with an array of diamond-encrusted jewels.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex made a stylish appearance at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Sophie Wessex's first fashionable appearance at the event saw the royal step out in a pair of crisp neutral tailored trousers which she teamed with ME+EM's 'High-neck Ruffled Stretch-Woven Blouse,' in navy.

She elevated her classy ensemble with a pair of chunky navy sandal heels by Penelope Chilvers and clasped a caramel-coloured handbag by her go-to accessories designer Sophia Hasburg.

Sophie stepped out in a pink floral top and white jeans on Wednesday

The Countess' second ensemble of the week consisted of a sweet long-sleeve ditsy print blouse in salmon and cream by Soler London which was complemented by a pair of stone ankle-length trousers.

A pair of Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses infused the royal's look with a touch of luxury, while her Penelope Chilvers tan leather wedges and previously worn Sophia Hasburg bag added some lowkey daytime charm to her effortless aesthetic.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor nailed boho chic in a midi skirt from Lipsy

Sophie Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor fully embraced boho chic for the star-studded event. The young royal slipped on a romantic printed skirt by Lipsy London, which boasted shades of navy, rose and vintage cream.

She perfected her summer-ready look with a white V-neck blouse and a pair of white sneakers for an off-duty appeal.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia looked ultra-glam at Cartuja de Valldemossa on Tuesday

Queen Letizia visited the Cartuja de Valldemossa in a fresh summer combination – consisting of a crisp white and fern green flared midi skirt, a forest green tank top and a pair of traditional woven flat espadrilles.

A woven bag was strapped across her shoulder for an added pinch of practicality, while a pair of diamond cluster earrings amped up the glamour of the on-the-go outfit.

The royal stunned in a black satin slip dress from & Other Stories

Queen Letizia was another royal to opt for a high street number this week. The stylish queen attended the closing ceremony of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fes, at the La Misericordia Cultural Center in Palma de Mallorca, wearing a sleek midi dress by & Other Stories.

Queen Letizia teamed the black slip with a pair of sandals and a Mango beaded clutch bag – crafting an affordable yet desirable evening concoction.

