Princess Kate stuns in boldest dress with waist-cinching detailing

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, where she heard about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies.

Looking as stunning as ever, Kate, 40, wore a dazzling outfit that consisted of a marigold yellow dress crafted by high street favourite Karen Millen and called the 'Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Dress.' Featuring a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice and accentuated shoulders, the frock was a radiant autumnal choice.

She teamed her golden number with a simple black clutch bag and a pair of point-toe heels that exuded classic elegance.

Makeup-wise, the mother-of-three wore subtle and glowing natural shades that showed off her defined features. A velvety complexion, a flutter of mascara and a rose pink lip made for a serene beauty blend.

The Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit delivers and cares for around 3,000 babies per year. An exemplar of maternity care, the unit received a UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiative Gold Award in May 2022 in recognition of its outstanding work in the support of infant-feeding and parent-infant relationships.

Princess Kate looked stunning in the striking hue

We saw Kate last week, on a royal visit to Wales with Prince William. The royal couple met different communities across the nation and they learned about the work of key charitable organisations.

The royal opted for ebony-hued accessories

Kate looked radiant wearing an all-black ensemble, which she jazzed up with a truly stunning new red coat from L.K.Bennett.

The Princess of Wales smiled as she greeted crowds

The £599 style featured bold gold buttons and gold horsebit detail on the pockets. It's actually known as the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Spencer was her maiden name. How sweet! Kate wore her hair in her trademark, lightly blow-dried style and subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features. She added her favourite Spells of Love earrings, in gold.

