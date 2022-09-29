Sophie Wessex channels Princess Kate in striking A-line dress

Sophie Wessex is one of many well-known faces to have embraced autumnal dressing. Prince Edward's wife visited the Royal Victoria Chapel on Wednesday looking refined in an earthy ensemble from her designer-clad wardrobe.

READ: Princess Kate wears head-turning red LK Bennett coat - with hidden nod to Princess Diana

Countess Sophie sported a sleek forest green frock coined the 'Denver Dress,' by royally-approved luxury label Emilia Wickstead. She layered a leather jacket designed by French brand Sandro over the long number, sheathing herself with some extra warmth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit

To complete her high-end aesthetic, the mother-of-two stepped out in a pair of light beige suede heeled boots by Jimmy Choo and clasped a croc-effect emerald clutch bag by her favourite accessories brand Sophie Habsburg.

SEE: Sophie Wessex's touching nod to the Queen that you might have missed

The royal wore her sandy blonde tresses tied back in a low ponytail with a side parting and opted for a natural makeup blend.

Countess Sophie looked gorgeous in fern green

Sophie's dress was almost identical to one previously worn by The Princess of Wales. Back in March, Princess Kate wore a green Emilia Wickstead dress that showcased the same elegant silhouette and short sleeves as Countess Sophie's.

The newly appointed princess departed from Norman Manley International Airport in the radiant frock with Prince William as part of the Royal tour of the Caribbean.

The royal donned a designer ensemble for the outing

Countess Sophie was last spotted as she attended the state funeral of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey.

Sophie dressed in a bespoke sumptuous Suzannah London black coat dress with a unique - and symbolic - embroidered floral pattern scattered all over, which she teamed with a ladylike trilby-style tilted hat. The countess donned a pair of silver earrings which completed her striking look. She offered a beautiful display of complete unity by complementing the outfits of her fellow royal ladies, including Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, who were also in attendance.

PHOTOS: The Queen Consort and Countess of Wessex share their support at emotional vigil

Her statement coat was complemented by a floral fascinator that boasted tight coils of black petals. Adhering to royal protocol, Countess Sophie donned some black opaque tights and a pair of L.K.Bennett black suede pumps. As for her accessories, the Countess opted for a Launer London black leather clutch bag and her Black Diamond Strawberry brooch.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.