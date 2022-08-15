We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday, the beautiful Lady Louise Windsor was spotted heading to church with her father, Prince Edward. Edward's brother, Prince Charles was also present, and the trio looked in great spirits as they were snapped in the car.

We could just about see Lady Louise's dress, which was of the floral variety and very pretty. She chose a past-season buy called the 'Allie Floral Burnout Dress' from luxury high street store Reiss, which is sadly no longer available. But we've found a great alternative, so keep scrolling for details!

WATCH: The Earl and Countess of Wessex took their children out litter picking in Southsea

She wore her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style and you could just about see her pretty earrings which were part of the Missoma London and Harris Reed collection, known as the 'Celestial Pearl Stud Earrings.' Gorgeous!

We last saw the royal at the start of August when she joined her mother the Countess of Wessex on Day Six of the Commonwealth Games. She sported a floral dress by It-girl brand Reformation as she joined a star-studded guestlist for the highly anticipated event.

Lady Louise wearing a Reiss dress

Lady Louise looked timeless in the dusty rose-coloured number coined the 'Brighton Rose Floral Print Dress', which featured a white ditsy print, a midi length, long sleeves, button-down detailing and a classic collar.

Get the look!

Polly embroidered midi dress blue, £105.00, Monsoon

The royal paired the frock, which costs £148, with some simple white trainers and a brown fringed suede handbag. She wore her blonde hair in tightly coiffed ringlets and swept back in a princess style to reveal a natural, fresh-faced complexion.

Fans online adored Lady Louise's luxury dress look and were quick to praise her summer style. "I love this dress, she looks super," one user commented, while another said: "Love this!" A third added: "This dress is really nice for her," and a fourth penned: "Magnifique!"

