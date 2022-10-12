Princess Kate's surprising new accessory has caught fans' attention

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales has astounded fans with her latest choice of outfit. The royal appeared to record a special programme with BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat on Monday ahead of World Mental Health Day looking serene in cream. Yet, the jewels sported by the mother-of-three for the outing have caught the eye of eagle-eyed fans online.

Princess Kate slipped on Zara's 'Long Blazer with Inverted Lapel Collar in Ecru,' which she elevated with a chunky gold necklace. Coined the 'Luisa Necklace' and crafted by decadent jewellery brand Luisa Lombardi, the heart-shaped pendant departed from Kate's go-to delicate necklace choice.

WATCH: Princess Kate gets the giggles thanks to Prince William

The $260 piece is a hand-assembled 14-karat gold plated brass necklace which centres a cast heart-shaped pendant.

Fans online instantly recognised that the gleaming item was not in keeping with Princes Kate's usual jewellery selection, yet it looked stunning on the elegant royal regardless. "A chunkier piece of jewellery than usual for the Princess of Wales!," one user commented, while another wrote: " The necklace is a departure but maybe it’s a recent gift from William? It’s certainly trendy. I like it."

Princess Kate looked gorgeous in gold

A third noted: "Gorgeous necklace - once again our classy Princess has ticked all the boxes!" and a fourth added: "Love the necklace - the princess looks beautiful," with a string of glitter emojis.

If you fancy edging out your jewellery collection with a chunky statement piece, then why not treat yourself to Princess Kate's vintage-style pendant?

Luisa Necklace, $260, Luisa Lombardi

Why not also have a cheeky peak at this artistic alternative crafted from 18-karat gold?

Ridge Heart Charm Necklace, £159, Missoma

SEOL + GOLD also offer an affordable yet equally eye-catching charm piece.

Large Puffy Heart Charm, £26, SEOL + GOLD

Princess Kate was invited by the youth-focused radio programme to lead a discussion with campaigners and experts in the field of mental health.

During a pre-recorded segment of Newsbeat, the royal couple shared details of their plans to take over the radio on Tuesday at 12.45pm. "Newsbeat will sound slightly different," teased Princess Kate.

Prince William added: "As part of World Mental Health Day, Catherine and I have recorded a special programme, taking over the radio to talk about the importance of mental health."

"You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes, and you realise you don't necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that."

Touching on the variety of coping mechanisms, Kate added: "There's no right or wrong, different things will work for different people."

