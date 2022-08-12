Duchess Kate's favourite shoes are back in stock – grab them before they're gone

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The right shoe can go a long way – a notion that The Duchess of Cambridge is well versed in. The mother-of-three frequently graces the scene in a beautiful look, yet she always teams her dress, suit or skirt with an equally handsome pair of shoes.

Good news for Kate fans as her favourite shoe is now back in stock and worth knabbing before it flies off the shelves. Camilla Elphick's 'Alicia Taupe and Black Slingbacks,' which cost £195, are now available to purchase online – and make for a royally elegant footwear choice.

The sophisticated slingbacks were most recently sported by Duchess Kate during the Commonwealth Games. The royal donned a pristine white wool Alexander McQueen suit and completed her outfit with the timeless shoes, which are adorned with oversized pearl buckle detailing.





Duchess Kate frequently steps out in her favourite pair of slingbacks

Boasting a low heel, delicate cross stitch effect and crafted from sumptuous calf leather, these heels will perfectly compliment a pair of blue boyfriend jeans or an office-appropriate sleek black mini dress.

Alicia Black and Taupe Slingbacks, £195, Camilla Elphick

If you love Kate's shoes but are after a high street alternative, these affordable alternatives are ideal for all your upcoming outings.

Slingback Ballet Flats, £18, ASOS

Duchess Kate slipped the beloved shoes once again to support her husband Prince William at the Windsor charity polo match. She elevated her look by sporting an ethereal white Emilia Wickstead dress.

Princess Beatrice is also a fan of two-tone slingbacks

The taupe and black two-tone shoe style remains a firm favourite among the royals. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was spotted last month in a pair of Chanel lookalikes, which also showcased a low heel and slingback silhouette.

Princess Beatrice is also a fan – attending a swanky dinner in Mayfair in a similar pair of laminated gold and black contrast slingbacks by Chanel. She rocked a head-to-toe designer look, consisting of a Zimmerman black lace long sleeve dress while walking arm-in-arm with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who looked dapper in a navy suit.

