Princess Charlotte's fashion tip she stole from mum Duchess Kate

Nothing says timeless quite like a Breton stripe. The navy and white print is about as classic as it can get in the fashion world as it is never likely to go out of style. The nautical theme is also royally-approved, with the likes of The Duchess of Cambridge, The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess Camilla all sporting the chic pattern.

SEE: Princess Charlotte makes surprise appearance - in £39 nautical dress

Even Princess Charlotte has taken a leaf out of her mother's book and donned a Breton stripe. The 7-year-old looked adorable on Tuesday wearing a striped dress as she headed to day six of the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, with her family.

WATCH: Plain sailing for Kate as she enjoys victory with Great Britain SailGP team

The young princess looked ever so sweet in the dress designed by Rachel Riley, which is made in a soft jersey material with a classic navy and ivory Breton stripe. It came complete with a signature peter pan collar with a lace trimmed edge.

LOOK: All the times Kate Middleton absolutely nailed it wearing Breton stripes

Duchess Kate is tasked with the job of sourcing new and eye-catching looks to wear for royal engagements, so it comes as no surprise that on the occasional outing she will also rely on a solid Breton stripe to see her through the day.

Princess Charlotte shares a love of stripes with her mother

The last time that the mother-of-three wore the print was last weekend – when she travelled to Plymouth with the 1851 Trust, where she joined Sir Ben Ainslie and the British crew in the SailGP event.

Duchess Kate knows how to rock a Breton stripe

The Duchess looked sophisticated for the event, wearing a pair of shorts with gold buttons from Holland Cooper paired with a blue and white Breton striped jumper. The royal completed her outfit with her trusty pair of Superga trainers - a favourite of hers for sporting events.

Nautical stripe fan Duchess Kate owns no fewer than three Breton striped tops by ME+EM, and loves to wear the pieces for her more casual royal engagements when she needs a smart-yet-laid back look.

Emulate Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte's sailor-inspired look with a classic Breton piece. For a head-to-toe ensemble that Kate would certainly approve of, pair the item with some mid-wash blue jeans and white sneakers.

Boxy Breton Jersey, £85, ME+EM

READ: Princess Charlotte's nod to mum Kate Middleton in video we bet you missed

