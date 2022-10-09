Princess Kate's secret fashion hack is a total gamechanger

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales always looks immaculate. Be it a royal engagement, a red carpet appearance or even the school run, the mother-of-three never fails to impress with her effortless dressing.

Earlier this month, the wife of Prince William stepped out for a surprise engagement to meet the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow. Princess Kate looked smart and sophisticated in a sleek navy power suit by Alexander McQueen, which she teamed with a cream blouse from Holland Cooper - but did you notice her secret fashion hack?

The royal's elegant 'Cupro Shirt' was actually a bodysuit, creating the impression of a seamlessly tucked-in blouse.

Holland Cooper writes: "Thanks to our nylon elastane thong base, made with our superior knitting technique this ensures our bodies have a flawlessly smooth fit every time."

The Princess of Wales rocked a bodysuit for a recent royal engagement

Wearing a bodysuit is nothing new in the fashion world, but it's a total gamechanger when it comes to elevating your workwear.

The Princess' leotard-style blouse not only gives the illusion of a neatly tucked-in shirt, but it also creates an ultra-flattering silhouette. Did we mention it's practical, too? Nobody wants to be endlessly readjusting their shirt if it rises up during the day - and certainly not the Princess of Wales when she's on duty. It's genius really!

Princess Kate's £149 blouse-come-bodysuit is still in stock in Holland Cooper, but the highstreet is full of similar alternatives if you're looking to copy her royal fashion hack for less.

We love this chiffon sleeve bodysuit from Boohoo. And at just £16.20? We call that a royal bargain.

White Wrap Chiffon Bodysuit, £16.20 / $22, Boohoo

The royal's bodysuit hack isn't her only fashion secret. She also buys her heels in two different sizes, between a 38.5 and a 39 (or a 5.5 and a 6 in British sizing). No doubt Kate does this for comfort reasons and it seems to vary depending on the brand - her Jimmy Choo 'Georgia' navy pumps and her red carpet 'Vamp' strappy sandals are in a 38.5. She even goes down to a size 38 in Rupert Sanderson designs.

It may be that the Princess opts to go for a size bigger in her strappy heels since she might be more likely to wear them in the warmer months, and no one wants their feet swelling during a royal engagement, right?

