Princess Eugenie wows in orange Emilia Wickstead dress at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

On Friday, Princess Eugenie wore a beautiful outfit for the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The youngest daughter of the Queen's son Prince Andrew looked incredible for the special occasion, wearing a stunning orange dress by Emilia Wickstead that had a beautiful tailored finish.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie watches the RAF flypast with Jack Brooksbank and August

Looking in great spirits, the mother of one accessorised to perfection with a stunning black hat and finished with chic high heels and pretty jewellery.

The brunette royal wore her hair in a lightly curled style and expertly applied natural makeup highlighted her lovely features.

Princess Eugenie looked incredible in orange

The extra special service was packed with the royal family; Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Eugenie's elder sister Princess Beatrice and the sisters' husbands; Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined for the thanksgiving service.

The service is part of a series of celebration's for Her Majesty between 2 and 5 June, which will see people of the United Kingdom come together to celebrate the historic milestone.

Eugenie delighted fans in her orange and black ensemble

The four days of celebrations include an array of public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

Emilia Wickstead Orange Amilia wool crepe dress, £1630, Matches Fashion

Beatrice and Eugenie have been gearing up for the festivities for quite some time. Last month, they stepped out together for an exciting Platinum Jubilee event. The royal pair made their way to Guildhall in London where they attended the Lord Mayor’s Platinum Jubilee Big Curry, an event put on by the Army's National Charity designed to assist Veterans from the armed forces into employment in the civilian world.

Their Royal Highnesses looked as spectacular as ever; Eugenie donned a deep green dress while Beatrice wore a navy blue patterned dress which she matched with a navy blue jacket.

