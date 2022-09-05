Love Princess Eugenie's iconic birthday dress? It's yours for £5

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie may be known for her impeccable wardrobe full of stunning designer clothes, but you can still see her rocking some of the best names on the great British high street, from Topshop to Zara. One of her favourite brands has to be Whistles, however.

Back in 2018, the daughter of Prince Andrew was spotted in a car, wearing a Whistles dress she had previously worn to her grandmother's 90th birthday party two years prior. The striking statement design was made in a navy blue, white and red striped print and came complete with a pretty ruffle hem and tie waist detail. The dress cost around £160 at the time and sold out pretty quickly.

Although this dress is no longer available to purchase, you can actually rent the design at By Rotation - a rental fashion company, for just £5 per day! What a bargain! Royal style for less, plus you're helping the environment too.

By Rotation acts as a lending service where members can share their own wardrobes and lend from others on the app. Their users are encouraged to rotate their items between their newfound friends and are dedicated to creating a sustainable community of fashion lovers alike.

Princess Eugenie wore this Whistles dress to the Queen's 90th birthday lunch in 2016

Not only may you seek out a unique designer item, By Rotation are committed to transforming its users' clothing consumption habits by encouraging them to 'shop' sustainably.

You can rent the royal's dress for just £5 a day

If it's royal style that interests you the most, Kate Middleton's green sparkly dress by The Vampire's Wife dress is also available on the app in a variety of sizes.

One of Kate's most popular frocks by the brand is known as the TVW 'Veneration' tiered silk blend lamé dress, and according to By Rotation, the exact style has been rented over 400 times since she wore it.

