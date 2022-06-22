Princess Eugenie surprises in sparkly hoops and statement outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans when she appeared in a new teaser video for her Floodlight podcast with The Anti-Slavery Collective – and she looked amazing.

The 32-year-old royal was incredibly chic in her off-duty outfit, teaming a pair of glittering silver hoop earrings with a houndstooth jacket. She wore her brunette hair down loose, letting her glitzy accessories take centre stage. The glamorous earrings and bold print were quite the departure for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter, who usually favours a more understated and classic aesthetic.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie looks so glamorous in new Floodlight promo

Eugenie, who co-founded her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017, encouraged royal fans to check out the new episode, which saw the princess and her co-host Julia de Boinville chatting to Ian Urbina, an award-winning investigative journalist and author.

Sharing the episode teaser on the organisation's official Instagram account, she explained: "In his most recent series, The Outlaw Ocean, Ian chronicles a diversity of offshore crimes, including the killing of stowaways, sea slavery, intentional dumping, illegal fishing, the stealing of ships, gun-running, stranding of crews, and murder with impunity.

Princess Eugenie sported sparkly hoop earrings for the video message

"Head over to our latest episode to hear more about how we not only need to protect the ocean as an ecosystem but also need to ensure the safety of those working in the high seas."

We're obsessed with Eugenie's statement earrings, and for anyone looking to recreate the look, ASOS has a fabulous array of similar eye-catching styles.

Hoop Earrings, £8, ASOS

Pair yours with a bold print like Eugenie – gingham is perfect for summer – or go classic for work with a satin shirt.

Meanwhile, fans applauded Eugenie for her admirable charity work, with one follower commenting: "Just like your Mum. Great cause."

She celebrated Father's Day with husband Jack Brooksbank and son August

It's been a busy week for the Queen's granddaughter, who celebrated her second Father's Day at the weekend with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their one-year-old son August.

Taking to her Instagram account to share her appreciation for Jack, Eugenie branded the entrepreneur the "best dada," uploading a series of sweet snaps.

