Princess Eugenie wears sellout glam dress ahead of the Queen's Jubilee

On Wednesday, Princess Eugenie headed to the V&A Museum, where she viewed the Queen's Jubilee Emblem Display.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew looked in great spirits as she was pictured at the museum, wearing a stunning constellation dress, which was a past-season buy from Whistles. The dress has since sold out, but don't worry, we've found a great similar style, keep scrolling for details.

The mother-of-one's hair was coiffed into a lightly curled style and natural makeup highlighted her lovely features. The royal also added black high heels.

The national competition run by the V&A in conjunction with Buckingham Palace, was to design an emblem for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. It was won by nineteen-year-old Edward Roberts, a graphic design student from Nottinghamshire studying at Leeds University.

Eugenie looked incredible in her star-print Whistles dress

Edward's winning emblem will be prominent at celebrations marking Her Majesty's 70 years as Monarch, including street parties and televised national events. It will also appear on Jubilee publications, merchandise, official websites and the Royal Family's social media accounts.

Edward said of his creation: "For my design, I wanted to give a modern twist to the iconic elements of St Edward's Crown, and so I created a continuous line, which I felt was a fitting representation of The Queen's reign."

The winning design was chosen by a panel of graphic designers, visual artists and design professionals, experts from the V&A, the Royal College of Art, the Design Museum, and a representative from the Royal Household, chaired by V&A Director Tristram Hunt. The competition was open to young people aged between 13 and 25 from all over the United Kingdom.

